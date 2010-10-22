A New Sustainable Butcher in L.A.

© Jennifer May

Amelia Posada and Erika Nakamura In the November issue, our new Trendspotting column touched on the zeitgeist of the macho vegetarian, and writer Julie Powell told us about her experience interning with Josh Applestone, the formerly vegetarian, vegetable-pushing butcher at Fleisher's Grass-Fed & Organic Meats in Kingston, New York. Now, Amelia Posada and Erika Nakamura, two Fleisher's alums (both also former vegetarians) are headed to L.A. to open Lindy & Grundy. Posada (a former floral designer) and Nakamura (a former chef at Blue Hill at Stone Barns ) will sell locally grown, humanely raised meat and make their own sausages, bacon and charcuterie. There will even offer curbside delivery to customers in a rush. Their shop won't open until late fall, but for now, you can follow their cross-country adventure and the lead-up to the opening on Twitter. Follow Nakamura at @TheButcherette and Posada at @thefemmebutcher.



