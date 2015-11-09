A New Orleans Pastry Chef's Broadway-Inspired Dessert Menu

Every fall, New Orleans bakery Sucre creates a themed dessert menu—like last year's "I Do Eclair!", a tribute to chef Tariq Hanna's favorite dessert. His latest menu, Sucre the Moussical, has 12 Broadway-themed desserts. He shared some behind the scenes with us:



"The themes always start out the same way: 'Wouldn't it be cool if...?' We always have ridiculous conversations in the kitchen and bat around ideas and then it snowballs from there. This time I wanted to do a series on mousse and serve it on popsicle sticks, dipped in chocolate like an ice cream popsicle. Someone in the kitchen nicknamed it a 'moussical' and then I dubbed it "Sucre the Moussical" and lightning hit and we realized we should base it off Broadway musicals.

I asked everyone in the kitchen to put together their list of favorite musicals. Hedwig is one of my favorite movies, so the play had to be in there. The key is that every dessert has to tie back to the theme of each musical. For the Phantom of the Opera, it's a play on opera cake. Hedwig is East German, so we did a take on Black Forest Cake. Some of the most popular desserts so far include Chicago, Mama Mia (it's deconstructed baklava and I'm thrilled people love it), Wicked (it's a vibrant green), Hedwig and even My Fair Lady, which is the most English of the lot, but it is resonating with guests. This is the full cast."

Courtesy of Sucré

Cats: Chocolate Cake, Caramelized Milk Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Soil, Golden Nibs

Chicago: Chocolate Cake, White Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse, Raspberry Coulis, Caramel Milk Chocolate Feuilletine

Grease: Chocolate Cake, Strawberry Malt Milkshake Mousse, Chocolate Covered Gum Ball

Hedwig and the Angry Inch: Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Chantilly Mousse, Sour Cherry Gelee

The King and I: Coconut Mousse, Roasted Pineapple, Mango Glaze

Les Miserables: Chocolate Mousse with Hazelnut and Cocoa Nibs, Hazelnut Mousse, Vanilla Profiterole

Mama Mia: Almond Sponge Cake, Greek Yogurt Mousse, Roasted Honey Walnuts, Phyllo Dough

My Fair Lady: Battenburg Cake, Earl Grey Mousse, Orange Marmalade

Phantom of the Opera: Rose Jaconde, Mocha Mousse, Chocolate Collar

Sound of Music: Sacher Torte, Madagascar Mousse, Crisp Chocolate Shell

West Side Story: Baked Streusel, Caramel Mousse, Vanilla Flan, Caramel Glaze

Wicked: Caramel Cake, Green Apple Mousse, Roasted Caramel Apples

Hanna's Chicago-inspired dessert will be added to Sucre's permanent menu.