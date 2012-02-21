New Orleans Chef Up for James Beard Award

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2012 James Beard Awards. As if New Orleans didn't have enough to celebrate today with Mardi Gras raging through town, one of the nominees for the esteemed Outstanding Chef category is NOLA's Donald Link of Herbsaint and Cochon. For our Chef Recipes Made Easy column, Link shared this spiced Crispy Chicken Leg Confit, which F&W simplifies by cooking the meat in pantry-ready olive oil as opposed to duck fat. If you season the chicken tonight, you can bake it for a flavorful weeknight meal tomorrow.

