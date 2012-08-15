The New Machine Age

© Carlos Garcia Guests can help themselves to a snack, a glass of wine or cocktail fixings from foodie vending machines and minibars in hotel lobbies. Read more >
Chicago: Public
The lobby minibar sells local snacks like Garrett Popcorn and Cora Lee Candies. Doubles from $135; publichotels.com.
Santiago, Chile: Le Rêve
Guests keep their own tabs when raiding the “honesty bar” and the snack-filled cupboard. Doubles from $219; lerevehotel.cl.
Atlanta: Hotel Indigo (photo)
Guests use their room keys to buy drinks from the midtown hotel’s self-service wine bar. Doubles from $99; hotelindigo.com.
Arenal, Costa Rica: Arenal Nayara Hotel & Gardens
A vending machine has eight vodkas in shot-size pours. Doubles from $230; arenalnayara.com.
