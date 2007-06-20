New Luxury Residences at Sea

It seems like every new hotel or resort has a residential component—a chance to own a part of the luxury experience and customize it to your exact liking. The trend is spreading. In our May issue, we noted the rise in spa residences, which are being marketed to the health-conscious/holistic-living crowd. Now Four Seasons is taking things a step further by launching private ocean residences for the jet-setting crowd. So what does life on a cruise ship offer? Basically, anything and everything you could ever want or imagine. Menus in the four restaurants change to reflect whatever port the ship is in (ditto for the spa treatments). An on-board tour operator (at the press event I attended, they said they plan to work with someone similar to Abercrombie & Kent) will plan excursions at various ports and two sleek Riva launches will ferry residents to shore. The top deck houses a driving range for golfers as well as the 3434 square-foot penthouse. They even make it easy for families to travel together: If your kids are in college, they can enroll in the ship's Semester at Sea program, for which they can receive school credit.



Construction on this insanely over-the-top ship, designed by the company who built Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, begins next year, but the 112 units went on sale in the U.S. last week (starting at only $3.8 million).

