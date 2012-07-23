New Ingredients for a Southeast Asian Pantry

© Tomi Omololu-Lange (Peppercorns), Seth Smoot (Jerky, Jam)

American chefs have become fixated on southeast Asia, traveling to countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia and bringing home the sweet, sour, salty, spicy (and sometimes funky) flavors. Here, three delicious ingredients to look for.



Floral Pepper

Cambodia’s distinctive Kampot pepper was nearly wiped out by the Khmer Rouge but is now making a comeback. From $6.50 for 2.5 oz; pepperproject.org.

Smoked Jerky

Little Red Dot Kitchen’s Singaporean wood-smoked jerkys are great in stir-fries or as sweet-and-salty snacks. $12.50 for 8 oz; reddotkitchen.com.

Coconut Jam

California-based Hey Boo makes a version of Indonesia’s sticky coconut spread known as srikaya to use on toast. $11 for 9 oz; heyboojams.com.

