New French Cooking Tools

Kristin Donnelly
September 08, 2011

The October issue celebrates France. Here, the country's latest kitchen essentials.French Cooking Tools

Stacking Pots
Cristel's sleek stainless steel pots have removable handles for neat storage. Saucepans from $180; gallictraditions.com.

Provençal Spool
Crafted from olive wood, Berard's kitchen-twine spool turns a utilitarian item into a pretty countertop accessory. $30; amazon.com.

Michel Bras Gear
The renowned chef has a new line of kitchen tools with supersharp Japanese blades and angular designs. From $45; williams-sonoma.com.

