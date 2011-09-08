New French Cooking Tools

The October issue celebrates France. Here, the country's latest kitchen essentials.

© Kate Mathis

French Cooking Tools

Stacking Pots

Cristel's sleek stainless steel pots have removable handles for neat storage. Saucepans from $180; gallictraditions.com.

Provençal Spool

Crafted from olive wood, Berard's kitchen-twine spool turns a utilitarian item into a pretty countertop accessory. $30; amazon.com.

Michel Bras Gear

The renowned chef has a new line of kitchen tools with supersharp Japanese blades and angular designs. From $45; williams-sonoma.com.

