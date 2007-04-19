New Essential for the Ultimate Outdoor Party

I'm a sucker for watching movies outdoors: Despite the throngs, I always see at least one movie at the HBO Bryant Park Summer Film Festival in New York City's midtown, and my former neighbors and I had visions of projecting films against a wall of our rooftop. When I recently met up with some folks from Pottery Barn, they told me about their new Outdoor Entertainment Set, which I instantly adored. It's essentially an outdoor stage made of Malaysian hardwood, outfitted with a retractable projection screen. Now if I only had a backyard. Or rooftop access again. Or $1,899.



