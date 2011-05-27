New Classes for Pasta-Cravers

© Mike Easton

Sage mafalda pasta at Il Corvo.

There’s a good reason why we’re not all eating fresh pasta every night: Making it (or making it well, anyway) is not as easy as the pros might lead you to believe. But Seattleites with pasta intimidation can now conquer their fears at Il Corvo, the brand-new pasta shop and lunch counter within Procopio Gelateria at Pike Place Market Hill Climb. Starting this weekend, chef Mike Easton will lead pasta-making dinners (make reservations here) the last Saturday of every month, teaching guests to roll out pastas like a delicately flavored sage mafalda (my favorite of the different pastas we sampled here at F&W's Test Kitchen). "The classes are hands-on," says Easton, who pairs wine with each dish to shake out kitchen inhibitions. “They're more like a dinner party where you’re going to get your hands dirty in the kitchen." And those who still feel shy with the pasta roller can pick up ready-made packs of his fresh pastas at Il Corvo, weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.