© Courtesy Harper Collins PublishersI admit it: I can be one of those Brooklyn cheerleaders that food writers Jeffrey Steingarten and Josh Ozersky complain about. But even they must admit that the borough has a food movement going on, whether or not the scene rivals Manhattan's. A cookbook that just came out should help everyone judge for themselves exactly what's happened in the last decade in Kings County: The New Brooklyn Cookbook by Melissa and Brendan Vaughan. (Full disclosure: The book's photographer, Michael Harlan Turkell, is a friend of mine.) The "old" guard—like Al Di La, Frankies and Saul—are included in the 31 restaurants profiled, but so are newer names like Beer Table and Vinegar Hill House, all with recipes. Local artisans like Shane Welch of Six Points Craft Ales and the women of Hot Bread Kitchen also make appearances. Even if you can't bring yourself to cross the Brooklyn Bridge, it's worth checking out what you're missing.