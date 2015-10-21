The New Breed of Bakeshop

A new breed of bakeshop is luring customers away from coffee bars, with generous amounts of butter and sugar as well as caffeine. The owners are often former pastry chefs looking for a place to call their own; their rigorous restaurant training enables them to elevate homey desserts (sticky toffee pudding, apple pie, buttery shortbread cookies) to the level of the extraordinary.

Here is a sampling of some of the most exciting new bakeshops across the country and their best Thanksgiving desserts to make at home.

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, San Francisco

Mr. Holmes made national news this year when someone broke in and stole binders containing the secret recipe for its renowned Cruffin. Undeterred, Mr. Holmes continues to sell Cruffins, plus other cult desserts like its astonishing white chocolate–pumpkin mousse pie. 1042 Larkin St.; mrholmesbakehouse.com.

You may be tired of pumpkin at this point in the season, but we can guarantee at least one family member will complain if there isn't a pumpkin pie on the table over the holidays. We've got you covered. This reimagined pumpkin pie from Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in San Francisco has an ethereal pumpkin-and-white-chocolate-mousse filling and a stellar, crunchy crust. Con Poulos

Recipe: White Chocolate–Pumpkin Mousse Pie

Proof Bakeshop, Atlanta

Working for both Proof and its sister restaurant, Cakes & Ale, helps pastry chef Abigail Quinn come up with ideas. Proof’s sticky toffee pudding cake, above (“a gooey, comforting, warm thing,” Quinn says), was inspired by Cakes & Ale’s version. 100 Hurt St. NE; proofbakeshop.com.

Rich, buttery and deeply flavorful, this killer sticky toffee cake from Abigail Quinn at Proof Bakeshop in Atlanta is the ultimate holiday dessert. The best part? The recipe only takes an hour and a half from start to finish, so it's ideal for a last-minute treat when entertaining the family. Con Poulos

Recipe: Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Buttercream Bakeshop, Washington, D.C.

Trained at Union Square Cafe in Manhattan and Birch & Barley in Washington, DC, Tiffany MacIsaac elegantly upgrades lowbrow American desserts. About her take on Ho Hos, she says, “They’re perfect little packages of rich, rich chocolate and peanut butter.” 1250 9th St. NW; buttercreamdc.com.

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Swiss Rolls

Bribery Bakery, Austin

When she was still part owner of Foreign & Domestic restaurant, Jodi Elliott launched her Saturday bake sales. Their success inspired her bakery, Bribery (the name wittily refers to her favorite parenting technique). Her crisp shortbread cookies, amped up with cranberries and lime curd, are a holiday essential. 2013 Wells Branch Pkwy., #109; briberybakery.com.

Recipe: Cranberry-Lime Shortbread Cookies with Lime Curd

Fluff Bake Bar, Houston

This bakery by day and dessert bar by night is home to Houston’s Sugar Fairy, a.k.a. Rebecca Masson. She deftly adds layers of flavor (sour, salty) to her desserts, and also obsesses over texture: “I do not like toothless apple pie,” she declares. 314 Gray St.; fluffbakebar.com.

Rebecca Masson of Houston’s Fluff Bake Bar tops her dense and delicious apple pie with a thick layer of crisp, buttery crumble. © Con Poulos

Recipe: Mountain Rose Apple Pie