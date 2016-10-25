The Most Essential Amazon Food Dash Buttons, Ranked

Internet shopping is hard, you guys. When you can't be bothered to walk across the street or drive the mile to your closest superstore, and you just want to order the thing now, immediately, the SHEER NUMBER OF MOUSE CLICKS standing in between you and your 24-pack jumbo rolls of Charmin ultra-strong toilet paper seems insurmountable. Here is what you need: an Amazon Dash button.

These little customized devices are one-click wifi-connected thingamabobs you can stick pretty much anywhere—and with just one touch, it'll automatically re-order the pre-designated item of your choice for you—no smartphone, tablet, computer, or rooting around for your credit card necessary.

This week, Amazon unveils its latest batch of 60 Dash buttons—including snacks and beverages such as Coca Cola (and Diet Coke), Pop Tarts, Airheads, Folgers and Cheez-Its. (Yes, it's true—now Cheez-Its are only one click away!)

In case you were considering purchasing any Dash buttons in preparation for winter (when it's too cold to go outside), here are our picks for some of the most essential Amazon Dash food and beverage buttons, presented in categories, but no particular order.

If you are a college student cramming for finals: Red Bull, Pop Tarts, Doritos, Gatorade, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, and Clif Bars

If you are a busy working person who doesn't always have time to cook from scratch: Campbell Soup, Quaker Oats, Swanson Broth and Stock, Hunt's Tomatoes, Neat (meat substitute), Near East, and Orville Redenbacher

Snack fiends will want: Cheez-It, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, Doritos, Hershey's, Slim Jim, Stacy's Pita Chips, Krave Jerky, Nature Valley

Got a sweet tooth? Airheads, Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies, Hershey's, Mentos,

If you are Violet Beauregarde: Trident, Ice Breakers, Orbit

Looking for something healthy? Fiji Water, Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein, V8, Balance Bar, Zone Perfect, Barnana, Wonderful Pistachios

If you are looking for decorative Dash food buttons (these are some of the prettiest): Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, Hershey's Variety Pack, Quaker Oats, V8, Hubert's Lemonade, Gerber, Cafe AllOro, Wonderful Pistachios, Kodiak Cakes