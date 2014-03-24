Never Have Kiwi Fur Stuck in Your Throat Again

Kiwis are undeniably delicious, but the fuzzy fruits can be chore to peel and eat. On this week’s edition of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen boy wonder Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to peel a kiwi using a spoon. You’ll never choke on fruit fur again! Watch more of F&W's Mad Genius Tips video series.

