Never Have Kiwi Fur Stuck in Your Throat Again

F&W Editors
March 24, 2014

Kiwis are undeniably delicious, but the fuzzy fruits can be chore to peel and eat. On this week’s edition of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen boy wonder Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to peel a kiwi using a spoon. You’ll never choke on fruit fur again! Watch more of F&W's Mad Genius Tips video series.

