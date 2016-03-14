Never Doubt Your Proximity to a Burrito Again

Thank you, My Burrito Finder.  

F&W Editors
March 14, 2016

Not everything in life is certain. The human experience is filled with unknowns, which we must (grudgingly, in some cases) learn to accept. Thanks to a new web service called My Burrito Finder, however, the location of your next burrito does not have to be one of them. 

My Burrito Finder, which is powered by Google Maps and Yelp, is a very straightforward website: You navigate to it, plug in your zip code, and hit enter. At which point, a list of local restaurants that sell burritos will magically appear on your screen. 

Simple and beautiful, like many of life's best things. 

[Via Gizmodo]

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up