Never Doubt Your Proximity to a Burrito Again

Not everything in life is certain. The human experience is filled with unknowns, which we must (grudgingly, in some cases) learn to accept. Thanks to a new web service called My Burrito Finder, however, the location of your next burrito does not have to be one of them.

My Burrito Finder, which is powered by Google Maps and Yelp, is a very straightforward website: You navigate to it, plug in your zip code, and hit enter. At which point, a list of local restaurants that sell burritos will magically appear on your screen.

Simple and beautiful, like many of life's best things.

[Via Gizmodo]