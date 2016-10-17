Netflix Without Internet Will Soon Be a Reality

Pretty soon, downloading our favorite food shows—helloooo Chef's Table—from Netflix to watch anywhere, even without wifi, will be a possibility. Maybe.

According to a highly-cited industry report published earlier this year, the on-demand streaming service is working on offline opportunities—and some outlets are predicting the feature could be rolled out as soon as the end of this year.

"We know from our sources within the industry that Netflix is going to launch this product," industry insider and Penthera COO Dan Taitz told communications industry publication Light Reading. "My expectation is that by the end of the year Netflix will be launching download-to-go as an option for their customers."

This rumor was reaffirmed by industry analysts. "It's a natural progression for Netflix to want to have some of their content available for consumers to watch offline," says Frost & Sullivan analyst Dan Rayburn—who notes that the project is an "open secret" in the industry. "We've been hearing for months now that they are in fact going to roll something out soon."

Whether the download-to-go service will be included in Netflix' monthly subscription fee for users, or will be an a la carte service—like the iTunes store—launching with the platform's own programming (Chef's Table ftw) remains to be seen.