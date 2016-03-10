NBA Star Tony Parker Is Opening a French Food Truck

Tony Parker has never been satisfied excelling in only one sport. Born in Belgium, raised in France, he flirted with soccer as a youth but chose basketball, earning his place as starting point guard on the San Antonio Spurs and becoming a six-time NBA All-Star. He's also recorded a French hip hop album (TP), snagged an executive producer credit for "The Birth of a Nation" movie, launched a fashion line (Wap Two), ran a nightclub (Nueve Lounge), and married and divorced actress Eva Longoria. Now the 33-year-old is preparing to play the food truck game.

Parker is so impressed with the French cuisine his personal chef Cliff Chetwood has prepared for the past five years that he's partnering with Chetwood and unveiling Crème de la Crème—a big, white, school-bus-style food truck—at 3 p.m. on March 18 at the Point Park and Eats, a food-truck stop in San Antonio.

Tony Parker partners with Chef Cliff Chetwood, opening French cuisine food truck in San Antonio next week pic.twitter.com/KQprEuxiG2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 8, 2016

The menu features a rotating list of French staples like sweet and savory crepes, croque monsieurs, steak frites, and goat cheese salad.

Parker joins a small but rapidly growing group of basketball stars in the food and drink business. The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver Hines Ward opened Table 86 restaurant in Pittsburgh late last year just as Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade debuted his own wine label called Wade Cellars. Meantime, the Los Angeles Clippers' Glen Davis runs Big Baby TV (his own cooking channel on YouTube) and Ray Allen later this month is launching an organic fast-food restaurant in Miami called Grown. Do we sense a trend? Nah, just call it March madness.