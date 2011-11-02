Napa's First Film Festival

F&W's November issue spotlights this great event, kicking off next week.

© Courtesy of Napa Valley Film Festival

Napa Valley Film Festival



This month's Napa Valley Film Festival runs November 9 through 13 and will screen 75 entries, some in winery cellars. A few even have a food or wine theme; for instance, Jiro Dreams of Sushi documents an 85-year-old Tokyo chef. A party at Robert Mondavi kicks things off. napavalleyfilmfest.org.

