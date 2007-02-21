Mysteriously Good Kosher Sauvignon Blanc

Most wine professionals I know approach kosher wine tastings with trepidation; the payoff in terms of bottles tasted versus bottles that are remotely drinkable is low indeed (though not as low as a tasting of red Vinho Verde I once participated in—imagine battery acid combined with red food coloring and you wouldn't be far off the mark on that one). So it's a pleasure to come across an appealing Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc that also happens to be kosher. It's called Goose Bay, and is custom-produced by the otherwise-unknown-to-me Spencer Hill Winery in Marlborough for the Royal Wine Corporation, a large importer and distributor of kosher wines.

2006 Goose Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($16) Lightly smoky grapefruit aromas lead into simple, direct, citrusy flavors and then a bit of tart green apple on the finish. Not wildly complex, but certainly a pleasure to drink.

