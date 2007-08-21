My Summer Go-To Dessert

This tart is really simple and delicious, and great to eat for breakfast, as a snack or a dessert with whipped cream or ice cream.



Free-Form Summer Fruit Tart

serves 6 to 8



1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, chilled and cut into cubes

3 to 4 tablespoons ice water

3 cups mixed berries

1/3 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon milk



1. In a food processor, pulse the flour and salt until combined. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture looks sandy. Slowly add the water and mix just until a dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap, pat it into a disk and wrap in the plastic. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

2. Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, toss the berries with the sugar and cornstarch.

3. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough out to a 12- or 13-inch round. Carefully transfer the dough to a large baking sheet. Mound the berries in the middle of the dough, leaving about a 3-inch border of dough all around. Fold the dough up over the berries, leaving the center of the berries uncovered. Brush the rim of the tart with milk and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the berries are bubbling and the crust is golden. Let cool before serving.