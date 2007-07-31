My Pilgrimage to Chino Farms

Thanks to my co-worker Nick's suggestion, I stopped at Chino Farms, the very popular farm in Rancho Santa Fe just outside San Diego, while on vacation this past weekend. The hotel I was staying at, Rancho Valencia, was only about a mile away (lucky me!). Chino has been popular with California chefs from Wolfgang Puck to Alice Waters, providing them with some of the best local produce around. The farm was-and still is-a major player in the California movement to eat locally grown foods. I can't say enough good things about the farm stand and it's perfect produce. I would say that the fresh-picked sweet corn (which I ate raw in the car on the way back to the hotel) was some of the best that I've ever had. Among other amazing things were the juicy red strawberries, golden raspberries and the little sweet golden tomatoes. There were about 8 varieties of beans (fat, thin, yellow, green, curly, flat and long), a few gorgeous types of carrots (in a variety of colors and shapes) and a super-colorful display of peppers and chilies of all types. I stopped at the farm twice in 3 days, each time spending longer browsing and shopping than necessary. A highly recommended stop if you're ever in the area.

