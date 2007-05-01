My New Top Popcorn

Kate Heddings
May 01, 2007

I don't usually buy popcorn in a bag, but Lily Popcorn just came out with a new kind that's very addictive. It's like old-fashioned movie popcorn—a little salty, perfectly buttery (but not greasy or fake-tasting) and fluffy. It's also white, not yellow, like cheaper popcorn. It's much better than microwave popcorn and you can't even compare it to other popcorn sold in bags. It retails from $1.99 to $2.49 for a 4-ounce bag at Whole Foods, Safeway, Walgreens and Publix, among other stores. If you're really interested, you can buy it online too.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up