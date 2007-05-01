My New Top Popcorn

I don't usually buy popcorn in a bag, but Lily Popcorn just came out with a new kind that's very addictive. It's like old-fashioned movie popcorn—a little salty, perfectly buttery (but not greasy or fake-tasting) and fluffy. It's also white, not yellow, like cheaper popcorn. It's much better than microwave popcorn and you can't even compare it to other popcorn sold in bags. It retails from $1.99 to $2.49 for a 4-ounce bag at Whole Foods, Safeway, Walgreens and Publix, among other stores. If you're really interested, you can buy it online too.