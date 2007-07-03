My New Go-To Skillet

It’s hard to keep from rolling my eyes when I hear about another chef releasing a line of pots and pans. I understand the idea of extending the brand, but does the world really need another piece of “pro-style” stainless steel cookware? I recently tested the eight-inch skillet from chef Marcel Biró’s new shamelessly branded stainless set of pots and pans—and ever since, I’ve stopped being so skeptical. The pan, made by Regal Ware Worldwide, feels as sturdy as the small stainless skillet I already own, but the long, curved handle on Biró’s pan is much more comfortable to hold. So much nicer, in fact, that it’s become one of my go-to skillets.