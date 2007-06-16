My Life So Far at the Food & Wine Classic at Aspen

Kate Krader
June 15, 2007

Thursday, June 14
 
8 am – Wake up to watch a wine-spitting contest on Plum TV (a local cable station) between superstar sommelier Richard Betts and cheese expert Laura Werlin--two big personalities at the Classic. Laura is the surprise winner in accuracy but Richard beats her in distance.
 
8.30 am – Line up for coffee at local hangout Ink! behind Top Chef judge (and co-worker) Gail Simmons. Thumb through Vanity Fair's awesome Africa issue and think that the cover of next year’s Classic tasting-notes booklet should feature different chefs whispering to each other (instead of Vanity Fair’s Jay-Z and George Clooney, F&W would have Mario Batali and Emeril Lagasse).
 
 
12 pm – Have lunch at Richard Betts’s house. He and his wife, Mona, and their gorgeous daughter Bella drag a huge table out onto their front lawn and we feast on radish and butter toasts, handmade beet-green-stuffed ravioli and Premier Cru white Burgundy. We decide it’s the best restaurant in Aspen. No one spits their wine.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up