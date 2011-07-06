My Imaginary BFF Michael Symon Demos Calphalon

Maggie Mariolis
July 06, 2011

Michael Symon Cracking Up While Immersion Blending


Michael Symon Cracking Up While Immersion Blending 

Michael Symon gets me. Okay, obviously, plenty of other people feel that way about the absurdly good-natured Iron Chef, but no, I really feel like we speak the same language. He cooked for me—alright, for a lot of people—during a recent Calphalon event unveiling some very handy new cookware. He made an orange-fennel-dill salad using a huge but smartly designed mandolin. (Squeezing the handle lowers the safety guard on the mandolin, so it's always up when not in use; $80). “Oh hello there, Maggie," I swear I heard Symon say. "Please let me address our common Greek heritage through these bright, powerful flavors.” There was a compact countertop fryer with a nifty viewing window, in which he made chicken with garlic and rosemary plunked right in the cooking oil ($130), and a "No Peek" waffle iron (an indicator light lets you know when the waffles are cooked to golden perfection; $100) in which he made me wild rice waffles with a streak of blueberry jam. "I know how you love blueberries,” he seemed to say. I do, Michael Symon, I do love blueberries! This fall, Calphalon will also release an immersion blender that offers thoughtful features like a whisk attachment, a food chopper, and a removable adaptor that makes it safe on non-stick cookware, all for around $80. Clearly Calphalon has heard that an immersion blender is the one tool I am dying to buy. Michael Symon probably told them.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up