My Favorite New Food Blogger

In F&W's upcoming June issue, we’re launching “Food & Wine Across America,” a yearlong series about how the food scene in smaller cities has evolved and improved over the past few years. For the first installment, my co-workers scouted Burlington, Vermont; Providence, Rhode Island; and Portland, Maine and wrote about loads of amazing new finds, including emerging cheese scenes, an upscale hotdog cart and a Clementine-based cocktail. A piece I’m writing about Richmond, Virginia, will run in the July issue; but in the meantime, check out Brandon Eats, a blog by spunky (and female) Richmond writer and restaurant critic Brandon Fox, who told me everything a dining insider should know.

