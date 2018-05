I got a call day before yesterday and within a couple of hours was over at the NPR studios (conveniently located two blocks from our offices) weighing in for All Things Considered on the Italian Ministry of Agriculture's decision to allow DOC wines to be sold in "alternative" packaging, e.g. bag-in-box. You can listen to the clip here, should you be so inclined. It is, I hope, somewhat more lively than the topic would seem to allow.