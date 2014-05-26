A Must-Have Vegetarian Cookbook

This is Michael Shemtov's favorite vegetarian cookbook. 

F&W Editors
May 26, 2014

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their all-time top picks.

The Chef: Michael Shemtov

The Book: Plenty: Vibrant Recipes from London’s Ottolenghi, by Yotam Ottolenghi, 2010

“I think it’s so awesome,” Shemtov says. “From the cover being plush and soft to the recipes to the fact that it celebrates the diversity of vegetables. There have been so many people celebrating pigs for the past five or six years that I just appreciate the counterforce.”

