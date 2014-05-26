A Must-Have Vegetarian Cookbook

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their all-time top picks.

The Chef: Michael Shemtov

The Book: Plenty: Vibrant Recipes from London’s Ottolenghi, by Yotam Ottolenghi, 2010

“I think it’s so awesome,” Shemtov says. “From the cover being plush and soft to the recipes to the fact that it celebrates the diversity of vegetables. There have been so many people celebrating pigs for the past five or six years that I just appreciate the counterforce.”

Related: Watch This Cookbook Pull Flavor Out of Nowhere

April Bloomfield’s Favorite Funny Cookbook

Americans, You Need This Cookbook