The Must-Have Gift for Cider Lovers

The Brooklyn Brew Shop has long been a preferred purveyor for beginning beer brewers. Their starter kits come with seasonal ingredients packets, easy-to-use tools and simple instructions—perfect for wannabe brewers with small apartments and even less patience.

Now the crew is turning its attention to DIY cider with a new hard cider kit. Due out September 15, the kit will include everything needed to ferment three batches of soft cider (which can be purchased at farmers’ markets and better supermarkets) into sparkling hard cider. Buy the kits at Whole Foods or Brooklyn Brew Shop’s website.

