Mussels Fra Diavalo

I love big, plump, wild Mediterranean mussels from Maine as well as Penn Cove mussels from the Pacific Northwest. They are both mild, delicate and very, very tasty. I am less fond of the not-so-sweet flavor of the road-weary New Zealand Green Lip mussel, but sometimes if they are small they retain a lot of gentle sweetness.

It’s no secret that I adore mussels and this is one of the best ways to fix them. Simple and elegant, it’s a classic summer dish that is best served with lots of crusty bread for dipping. Get the Recipe

Related: Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures

F&W's Ultimate Guide to Italian Recipes

F&W's Ultimate Guide to Healthy Recipes