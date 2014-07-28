Mussels Fra Diavalo

This is one of the best ways to fix mussels. Simple and elegant, it’s a classic summer dish that is best served with lots of crusty bread for dipping. 

Andrew Zimmern
July 28, 2014

I love big, plump, wild Mediterranean mussels from Maine as well as Penn Cove mussels from the Pacific Northwest. They are both mild, delicate and very, very tasty. I am less fond of the not-so-sweet flavor of the road-weary New Zealand Green Lip mussel, but sometimes if they are small they retain a lot of gentle sweetness.

It’s no secret that I adore mussels and this is one of the best ways to fix them. Simple and elegant, it’s a classic summer dish that is best served with lots of crusty bread for dipping.  Get the Recipe

