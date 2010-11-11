Music and Food for a Good Cause

© Laura Widness

Chef Will Gilson of Garden at the Cellar playing harmonica at last year's event.

What’s the perfect dish to pay tribute to the band KISS? Beef tongue, perhaps. What about Ray LaMontagne’s “New York City’s Killing Me”? Pork belly agrodolce and foie pastrami with mayo and crispy onions. These are just a few of the music-inspired small plates that more than a dozen of Boston’s top chefs will be serving this Sunday, November 14, at the Eat Your Heart Out Boston fundraiser. The event, held at Paradise Rock Club features three local bands and chefs like Tiffani Faison of Rocca, Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa, Matthew Barros of Myers & Chang and F&W Best New Chef 2009 Barry Maiden of Hungry Mother. The chefs will each make a dish that pays homage to their favorite rock band or song (and in the past, some have even gotten on stage for impromptu jam sessions). Proceeds benefit Future Chefs, a career program the helps high school students find work and mentors in the culinary world, and Zumix, a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through arts and music. For tickets, click here.