Mozzarella and More

With a name like Frankie's Spuntino, the mozzarella had better be good. I had dinner at the Carroll Gardens branch of Frankie's recently (there's another branch in Manhattan), and the mozzarella I tried was creamy, tangy, sweet and buttery all in one mouthful. I was sorry to have had to share it with two other dining companions. The same went for the pasta—a super-delicious cavatelli with brown butter and spicy sausage—and the crostini, one topped with fresh ricotta and pecorino and another with cannelini, caper, lemon and anchovy. All so simple, but done so well. Frankie's may become my new neighborhood haunt. The only drag? It's cash-only, and the nearest ATM only doles out $100 at a time.