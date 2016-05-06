7 Mother's Day Breakfasts to Make in 30 Minutes or Less

This Mother's Day, spend less time in the kitchen and more time with Mom. From gorgeous avocado toast to no-cook breakfast parfaits, here are seven fantastic Mother's Day breakfast ideas that can all be made in half an hour or less.

Avocado toast is the darling of the breakfast world, but F&W's Kay Chun gives it a delightful spin: She fries eggs in fragrant cumin seeds and spicy crushed red pepper and sets them on top of the toast for a superhearty and satisfying meal.

"These are the best pancakes you will ever have," says chef Alex Stupak. They're light, fluffy and full of corn flavor from the masa harina.

This fun play on French toast and PB&J is ready in just 30 minutes.

Treat mom to this beautiful, single-serving frittata topped with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche. © CHRIS COURT

It doesn't get any easier than combining fresh berries, yogurt and granola.

Master chef Jacques Pépin's luxurious omelet is draped with long, thin strips of pressed caviar.

These tasty, gluten-free muffins get added flavor thanks to a hit of espresso powder.