7 Mother's Day Breakfasts to Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Impress Mom in no time.
This Mother's Day, spend less time in the kitchen and more time with Mom. From gorgeous avocado toast to no-cook breakfast parfaits, here are seven fantastic Mother's Day breakfast ideas that can all be made in half an hour or less.
1. Cumin Oil-Fried Egg and Avocado Toast
Avocado toast is the darling of the breakfast world, but F&W's Kay Chun gives it a delightful spin: She fries eggs in fragrant cumin seeds and spicy crushed red pepper and sets them on top of the toast for a superhearty and satisfying meal.
2. Buttermilk Pancakes with Masa Harina
"These are the best pancakes you will ever have," says chef Alex Stupak. They're light, fluffy and full of corn flavor from the masa harina.
3. Almond-Butter-and-Jelly French Toast
This fun, quick breakfast is a delicious mash-up of French toast and PB&J.
4. Stovetop Asparagus Frittata
Treat mom to this beautiful, single-serving frittata topped with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche.
5. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait
You can't beat the combination of fresh berries, yogurt and granola.
6. Omelet with Pressed Caviar and Sour Cream
Master chef Jacques Pépin's luxurious omelet is draped with long, thin strips of pressed caviar.
7. Banana-Walnut Coffee Cake Muffin Tops
These tasty, gluten-free muffins get added flavor thanks to a hit of espresso powder.