The Most Underrated Ingredient: Homemade Chicken Stock

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© John Kernick

Classic Chicken Stock

In a recent edition of the Wall Street Journal’s "In My Kitchen" series, Louisiana-based chef John Besh asserted, "The most underrated ingredient is a good chicken stock. You give me a good stock, and there’s probably nothing I can’t make." We also exalt this gravy-making essential, which is why our November issue features three chicken stock recipes. F&W's Marcia Kiesel created a fast Pressure-Cooker Stock; David Chang shared his innovative Freeze-Dried Chicken Stock recipe; and legendary French chef André Soltner provided an example of a perfect Classic Chicken Stock that works in small batches.

