This Is the Most Sophisticated Blue Cocktail Recipe You Will Ever Try

When he opens Porchlight on Monday, New York City restaurateur and Shake Shack czar Danny Meyer will premiere both his first bar ever and one of the best blue cocktails we've ever tried. Southern-inspired and featuring an indoor "porch" as a stage for live performances, the new spot opens on an otherwise deserted West Chelsea block in much need of some Union Square Hospitality. Now on to one of the signature drinks.

Developed by in-house bar pros Mike Shain and Nicholas Bennett, the Gun Metal Blue—made with Mezcal Vida, peach brandy, lime juice, cinnamon syrup and blue curaçao—looks ready for spring break. Even though it’s served in a large, elegant coupe, the drink is very, very blue—think 7-Eleven blue raspberry Slurpee blue. And when you see a blue drink like that, your brain immediately thinks: too sweet! But then you bring the drink up to your nose, and you catch a smoky hit of mezcal. Then you taste it. There’s also the vegetal notes from the mezcal, a touch of acidity and a warm, rounded finish. Nothing stereotypically “blue” about it. This isn't just a great cocktail, it's a mind teaser. Because every time you go to take another sip, you expect it to be saccharine sweet, and instead you taste something fantastic. Panic. Sip. Enjoy. Repeat. Here's the recipe.

Gun Metal Blue

By Mike Shain and Nicholas Bennett

Makes 1 drink

1 1/2 ounces Mezcal Vida

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce blue curaçao

1/4 ounce Combier Crème de Pêche

1/4 ounce cinnamon syrup (at Porchlight, bartenders infuse this syrup with gentian root for a light bitter flavor)

Orange peel coin, for garnish

Shake the mezcal, lime juice, curaçao, peach liqueur and cinnamon syrup with ice. Strain into a coupe. Express the orange peel over the drink (experienced home mixologists can flame it), drop the peel into the cocktail and serve.

