Most Popular Recipes of 2015

Here are your favorite recipes from 2015.
We couldn’t choose our favorite recipes of 2015, so we left if up to you. Here, the top 15 recipes Food & Wine published in 2015 that you, dear reader, clicked the most.
1. Warm Barley and Caramelized Mushroom Salad
Browned mushrooms, fresh sage and lemon juice dress up this version of a classic mushroom-barley salad from F&W's Kay Chun.
2. Beef Stew with Dill
beef stew, F&W's Justin Chapple simmers chuck until it's super tender before adding carrots, peas, spinach and dill.
3. Matcha Coconut Macaroons
The mild toasty flavor of matcha powder pairs well with sweet coconut in this fast macaroon recipe by blogger Molly Yeh.
4. Golden Chicken Thighs with Charred-Lemon Salsa Verde
Ristorante Masolino in Panicale, Italy, has served chicken with lemon and capers for years. Chef Nancy Silverton makes the dish even better by roasting lemon slices, so they're lightly charred, before stirring them into a piquant salsa verde.
5. Cacio e Pepe Pasta Pie
There are three types of cheese in this indulgent and delicious baked spaghetti pie.
6. Shrimp Cakes
These chunky little shrimp cakes are spiked with scallions, lemon and smoked paprika, and served with an almost-instant spicy mayo.
7. Angry Shrimp Spaghettini
Panko added to the garlicky shrimp sauté gives great texture to this spaghettini.
8. Sautéed Spinach with Lemon-and-Garlic Olive Oil
"In every little restaurant in Umbria, there are sauteed greens on the menu," says star chef Nancy Silverton. Here, she blanches spinach, then sautes it in garlic-spiked oil until all the leaves are thoroughly coated.
9. Sesame-Ginger Chicken Meatballs
These superquick, juicy little Asian-inspired meatballs are great wrapped in lettuce cups or served with steamed rice.
10. Basler Leckerli
These spiced cookie bars are an essential part of a German Christmas. They are an excellent make-ahead sweet; in fact, they get more tender and flavorful the longer they sit.
11. Baked Shrimp Risotto
In her cheater's risotto, Kay Chun doesn't bother with stirring; instead, she bakes the rice in the oven, then adds shrimp and cheese at the very end.
12. Endive Salad with Pears and Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds give this fall salad from chef Dan Holzman of NYC's Meatball Shop toasted flavor and crunch.
13. Tacos al Pastor
This supersmart hack of the classic Mexican recipe gives you all the flavor without all the fuss.
14. Rigatoni all’Amatriciana
Mario Batali doesn't mess around with his Amatriciana, which is perfectly spicy and porky, with plenty of rich tomato flavor.
15. Raspberry-Hazelnut Macaroons (Haselnussmakronen)
These German raspberry-hazelnut macaroons require just five ingredients and are extremely no-fuss.