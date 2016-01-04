Most Popular Recipes of 2015

We couldn’t choose our favorite recipes of 2015, so we left if up to you. Here, the top 15 recipes Food & Wine published in 2015 that you, dear reader, clicked the most.

© Christina Holmes

Browned mushrooms, fresh sage and lemon juice dress up this version of a classic mushroom-barley salad from F&W's Kay Chun.

© Eva Kolenko

beef stew, F&W's Justin Chapple simmers chuck until it's super tender before adding carrots, peas, spinach and dill.

The mild toasty flavor of matcha powder pairs well with sweet coconut in this fast macaroon recipe by blogger Molly Yeh.

Ristorante Masolino in Panicale, Italy, has served chicken with lemon and capers for years. Chef Nancy Silverton makes the dish even better by roasting lemon slices, so they're lightly charred, before stirring them into a piquant salsa verde.

© Andrew Purcell

There are three types of cheese in this indulgent and delicious baked spaghetti pie.

These chunky little shrimp cakes are spiked with scallions, lemon and smoked paprika, and served with an almost-instant spicy mayo.

Panko added to the garlicky shrimp sauté gives great texture to this spaghettini.

"In every little restaurant in Umbria, there are sauteed greens on the menu," says star chef Nancy Silverton. Here, she blanches spinach, then sautes it in garlic-spiked oil until all the leaves are thoroughly coated.

These superquick, juicy little Asian-inspired meatballs are great wrapped in lettuce cups or served with steamed rice.

© Nicole Franzen

These spiced cookie bars are an essential part of a German Christmas. They are an excellent make-ahead sweet; in fact, they get more tender and flavorful the longer they sit.

In her cheater's risotto, Kay Chun doesn't bother with stirring; instead, she bakes the rice in the oven, then adds shrimp and cheese at the very end.

© Christina Holmes

Pumpkin seeds give this fall salad from chef Dan Holzman of NYC's Meatball Shop toasted flavor and crunch.

This supersmart hack of the classic Mexican recipe gives you all the flavor without all the fuss.

Mario Batali doesn't mess around with his Amatriciana, which is perfectly spicy and porky, with plenty of rich tomato flavor.

© Nicole Franzen

These German raspberry-hazelnut macaroons require just five ingredients and are extremely no-fuss.