Moscato d'Asti: Wine of a Thousand Uses

2012 G.D. Vajra Moscato d'Asti: Though you probably wouldn't serve it with dinner, there's a case to be made for fragrant, effervescent Moscato d'Asti as the most versatile wine for Thanksgiving weekend. Piedmont's most famous sweet wine has many applications beyond dessert: Pour it when guests arrive. Sip it while you're cooking. Drink it with waffles at brunch. Because of its very low alcohol (typically around 5.5%) and frequently extreme, undeniable deliciousness, it's ideal for any moment when you want to drink something great but don't want to get drunk (or drunker). The 2012 from G.D. Vajra, an excellent producer of Piedmont reds, is fantastically juicy, with rich stone fruit flavors and enough acid to balance its sweetness.

Pair It With: Light, fruit-based desserts, sweet brunch dishes, salty hors d'oeurves and cheese.

Best Price Online: $15 from empirewine.com. (Find more stores.)

Also Look For: 2012 bottlings from other reliable Piedmont producers such as Vietti, Ceretto and Michele Chiarlo, whose Moscatos are all widely available. A bottle worth hunting for is the 2012 from Bera, which tastes almost shockingly like a deeply ripe peach.

