Molten Chocolate Cake, 3 New Ways

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking LightHealthMy RecipesReal SimpleSouthern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about dessert.

F&W Editors
December 14, 2015

When you want to impress dinner guests with your baking skills, molten chocolate cake is the easy answer. Here, we show you three different methods for making gooey, delicious mini cakes. From peanut butter or caramel-filled (above) to an ice cream–based mug cake, there’s a cake here for every chocolate lover.

