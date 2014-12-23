Molecular Gastronomy Holds the Key to Better Eggnog

Eggnog heralds the arrival of the holiday season, and our version takes advantage of some modern techniques to boost flavor and texture.

ChefSteps Team
December 23, 2014

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.

Eggnog heralds the arrival of the holiday season, and our version takes advantage of some modern techniques to boost flavor and texture. Enjoy it plain or hooch it up with a nice shot of rum or bourbon.

Equipment: Immersion circulator, blender

Get the full recipe at Chefsteps.com

Related: Holiday Drinks
Drinks for a Crowd
Holiday Punch Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up