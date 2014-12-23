Molecular Gastronomy Holds the Key to Better Eggnog

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.

Eggnog heralds the arrival of the holiday season, and our version takes advantage of some modern techniques to boost flavor and texture. Enjoy it plain or hooch it up with a nice shot of rum or bourbon.



Equipment: Immersion circulator, blender



Get the full recipe at Chefsteps.com

