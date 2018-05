Got up at 5:15 AM today to zoom on over to the Today show, where I instructed Matt Lauer and Ann Curry in the fine art of mixing mojitos. Since this was one of Today's "whip" segments, a whopping one-and-a-half minutes long, the whole thing had to move at roughly light speed, but somehow the drink actually got made. And I have no earthly idea what prompted me to suggest pouring rum on one's best friend, but hey, can you think of a reason not to pour rum on your best friend?