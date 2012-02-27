Mixed Grill from Chef Michelle Bernstein

February 27, 2012

 

Latina chefs are moving into the spotlight, according to the Associated Press. Miami-based Michelle Bernstein, owner ofboth Michy's and Sra. Martinez, believes that Latin cuisine is matriarchal by tradition. "We all grew up around mom in the kitchen, that's just how it was," she says. "And maybe that just better represents what Latin food is, coming from the momma." Underscoring the importance of gathering around the table, Bernstein's Mixed Grill with Chimichurri Sauces and Roasted Peppers, which features both chicken breasts and livers, is best served family style for a vibrant and hearty feast.

