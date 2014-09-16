Misty Copeland Loves Lobster Rolls, Bakes a Mean Caramel-Apple Pie

Misty Copeland is unafraid to cook for the entire American Ballet Theatre company, but Japanese rice balls make her nervous.

Kitchen Competition

For five years, a dancer friend and I had a cooking contest. We would dress up in crazy costumes—one year I was Michelle Obama and she was Sarah Palin—and cook for the whole American Ballet Theatre company. Once, I made a caramel-apple pie with the most flaky, buttery crust. I won hands down.

Top-Notch Takeout

It’s become a Sunday tradition for me to order Luke’s lobster rolls and eat them on my roof.

Favorite Fall Snack

I love roasting pumpkin seeds. Don’t overbake them—they keep cooking when you take them out.

Drinking Champagne with Everything

My go-to is anything with bubbles, especially Veuve Clicquot demi-sec. At the wine store near my apartment in New York City, they said, “You’re the only one who buys this. Should we stock up for you?” And I said, “Yes!” When I drink red wine, I like Meiomi Pinot Noir.

Vending-Machine Cuisine

I’ve eaten things on trips to Japan that I’m not sure I would eat again, like rice balls from vending machines. I can’t read the labels, so the fillings are a surprise.

Her Memoir, Life in Motion

I was on vacation in Mexico when I read the first edit of my book, and I was freaking out that it didn’t sound like me. I was so overwhelmed, I just jumped in the pool.

Eating Breakfast with Prince

I performed in his video for “Crimson and Clover,” and toured with him. I don’t know if the rumor about him making great pancakes is true, but he does make good scrambled eggs.

Hosting Friendsgiving

I used to host big Thanksgiving dinners—I’d invite as many of the 100 members of the ABT company as I could fit in my apartment.

Champagne Pairings

Japanese Recipes