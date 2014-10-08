A Missouri Wine Worth Seeking Out

Chef Jonathan Justus, of Justus Drugstore in Smithville, Missouri, is a local wine booster. 

F&W Editors
Chef Jonathan Justus, of Justus Drugstore in Smithville, Missouri, is a local wine booster. Specifically, he’s into the Vidal Blanc from Stone Hill Winery. “I’d say it’s closest to a Vinho Verde,” he says. “It’s probably the best wine being made in Missouri right now.” Justus also recommends the winery’s single-vineyard Norton, Missouri’s signature grape. “It’s brilliant,” he says, “and Norton is a very tough grape.”

