Mission-Style Chicken Tacos for National Taco Day

© Con Poulos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Not that you needed an excuse to eat tacos, but today is National Taco Day. At New York City's Dos Toros, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer offer these amazing San Francisco–style tacos. They shared the recipe, which calls for grilled, marinated chicken thighs, shredded Jack cheese, salsa verde, avocados, onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Unsurprisingly, the easy dish quickly became an F&W staff favorite.