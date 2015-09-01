Mindy Kaling's New Project: A Spicy Umami Burger for a Great Cause

Mindy Kaling is an author, a TV star and now she's a burger designer.

September 01, 2015

Mindy Kaling is an author, a TV star and now she's a burger designer. The newest item on the menu at Umami Burger is The Mindy Burger, a beef burger topped with pickled jalapeño, fried onion strings, Cali cheese (the chain’s extra-gooey take on American) and sriracha aioli, made in collaboration with Kaling. “Spicy and cheesy, it reflects my personality,” she says. One dollar from every Mindy Burger sale will go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, which helps both patients and their families cope with the disease.

If there’s no Umami Burger location nearby (or you’re just feeling very DIY), try making your own version of the restaurant’s signature Umami Burger topped with Stilton and a port reduction using F&W’s step-by-step guide.

