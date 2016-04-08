Millennials Won't Give Up Food Delivery, Even if It Means Staying in Debt

Debt sucks, but apparently cooking dinner is worse. In a recent survey conducted by Citizens Bank, people between the ages of 18 and 35 were asked if they would cut back on (not even eliminate) their online food delivery habits if it meant reducing their student loan debt. More than half of those asked said no.

That’s not to say the college grads enjoy having to pay off loans. Nearly 60% of the respondents said that they regretted taking out student loans and nearly a third said they would not have attended college if they were aware of how much it would cost them in the end. “They are very committed to living their life the way they want to live their life, and as frustrated as they are by student loans, they are not willing to make those lifestyle tradeoffs,” Brendan Coughlin, president of Consumer lending at Citizen Bank, told Money.

If you’re looking for a way to cut back on costs (and are willing to set foot in the kitchen), try these cheap and delicious dishes or these takeout-inspired recipes at home.