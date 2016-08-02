Many Millennials Prefer Food to Sex

It's no secret that the millennial generation is full of food lovers, but it turns out that many of them prefer eating over any other pleasure-producing activity—sex included. According to a new study published by the ad agency Havas Worldwide, a large portion of young men and women find sex and food to be equally pleasurable, and many even prefer the latter.

In a partnership with Market Probe International, the agency surveyed nearly 12,000 men and women for their Eater's Digest on "The Future of Food." The report covers a wide range of subjects—from sustainability, to locality, to #foodporn—but it was the data on the comparison of sex and food that was perhaps most surprising.

Of those surveyed, 46 percent of men and 51 percent of women agreed that food can be equally pleasurable as sex. On top of that, when presented the statement: "Given the choice between sex and an excellent dinner at a restaurant, I would choose the dinner," 26 percent of men and 42 percent of women agreed. Overwhelmingly, Millennials tended to agree with this statement far more than Baby Boomers or members of Generation X. On average, 54 percent of Millennials surveyed agreed sex and food were equal forms of pleasure, and 35 percent said they'd choose a good meal over sex.

As relationship expert Chris Armstrong tells Bustle, this trend may be indicative of romantic connections between humans, after all. "Good and inventive food has become a bit of a celebrity in its own right... a lot of people have a love affair with good food, and if they meet a potential partner that shares this love affair, the intellectual and emotional intimacy factors rise in conjunction," Armstrong says.

But maybe millennials just aren't that into sex. That's the conclusion of a new study published today. As The Washington Post reports, "younger millennials—born in the 1990s—are more than twice as likely to be sexually inactive in their early 20s as the previous generation was."