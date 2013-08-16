Microgreens: Size Isn't Everything

F&W food editors apply their incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

For years, microgreens have been in the flavor-burst arsenal of every chef worth his fleur de sel, but recently they’ve started showing up in specialty markets and in grocery stores for home cooks. These leaves and sprigs are just infant versions of familiar mature plants, but their flavor is super-intense (and their nutrient density is impressive too). Sprinkle them judiciously for best effect, or toss them in a tiny salad as a garnish for fish, vegetables, egg dishes or chicken. (Prices vary considerably.)

