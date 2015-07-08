Mickey Mouse's First On-Screen Words? 'Hot Dogs'

In this series, we reveal the secrets, histories and quirky bits of trivia behind your favorite foods.

What's even more American than apple pie? Mickey Mouse hawking hot dogs. And that's exactly what he did in his first ever on-screen speaking role.

The now-famous mouse was introduced to the world in 1928's Steamboat Willie, but only whistled and hummed in his first eight cartoons. It wasn't until 1929, just as "talkies" began to take over Hollywood, that Mickey broke his silence in The Karnival Kid. In the cartoon, Mickey plays a barker at a carnival concession cart. His very first words? "Hot dogs! Hot dogs!"

You don't need to go to a "karnival" to enjoy these summertime staples. To upgrade your hot dogs at your next cookout, check out these recipes.

