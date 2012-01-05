Michael Symon’s Twist on Hot Wings

 Sriracha Chicken Wings

Superstar Iron Chef and food-TV powerhouse Michael Symon will make a 2,500-square-foot contribution to the rapidly improving airport dining scene this spring when he opens Bar Symon at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Eater links to the release, which explains that the menu will feature Symon’s creative comfort food including his famous egg-topped Lola Burger. Another one of the chef’s addictive innovations, these Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings swap traditional hot sauce for his Thai condiment obsession—and you won't have to fly somewhere to try them.

