Michael Mina to the Rescue

Despite the ocean of culinary wisdom floating around the F&W offices, I’m definitely guilty of not always fully reading recipes before creating a meal. Timing all the components to come together at the same time can be particularly tricky. Luckily, superstar chef Michael Mina has my back. He’s developed a new web video series called Cook Taste Eat, where he and incredible guest chefs like Michael Chiarello and Charles Phan offer tips and tricks on how to prep a meal from start to finish.



Each day over the course of a week, viewers watch a 3 to 5 minute video demoing how to make one part of a complete meal: the protein, the starch, the vegetable, the sauce, etc. On Sunday, the last video explains how to put it all together with a timeline. Along the way, Mina shares insider techniques, like why to air-dry chicken in the fridge overnight, and the reason behind letting poultry rest after it comes out of the oven. The series is an especially genius tool for anxious first-time Thanksgiving cooks. Mina dedicates a two-week tutorial to mastering the season’s most intimidating meal, with recipes that range from braised turkey leg croquettes to apple blistered Brussels sprouts.



